Ledge Light Health District working to inform all shoreline residents of 2021 mosquito control program

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Ledge Light Health District is working to inform all shoreline residents of their 2021 mosquito control program now as the warm weather moves into summer.

It’s the beginning of mosquito breeding season and some have already seen quite a few of them.

“Covered in mosquito bites,” said Kaitlyn Hartley of New London. “They love me.”

That feeling is not mutual. Hartley says after a rainstorm the water doesn’t drain from the area right outside her home.

“Like really nowhere for it to go,” said Hartley. “It kind of just sits there.”

Standing water is an ideal breeding ground for mosquitos.

“You want to catch them in the beginning,” explained Katie Baldwin with the Ledge Light Health District. “It’s much more difficult to eliminate mosquitos once they’re an adult and they’re flying away.”

That is why the Ledge Light Health District is trying to let residents of East Lyme, Groton, Ledyard, Lyme, Old Lyme, New London, North Stonington, Stonington, and Waterford know about the 2021 mosquito control program now.

“These dunks target mosquitos that carry Zika, EEE, and West Nile,” said Baldwin.

Plus they are all natural.

“It’s safe around pets and children,” said Baldwin.

The Meriden Health and Human Services Department is also providing a mosquito control consultation and the larvicidal dunks at no cost.

“It can treat up to about 100 square feet of water,” said Baldwin.

The mosquito dunks are only needed if the standing water is going to be there for about 30 days.

If it rains and you get water in something like your recycling bin just pick it up and dump it out. But make sure you do so right away because it does not take long for mosquitoes to start breeding.

“Within a couple of days. Yeah,” said Baldwin.

Breeding sites include:

Standing water in wetland areas or yard depressions

Clogged rain gutters

Empty garden containers

Used tire piles

Pool covers

Tree holes

“The goal is to put them in places that you can’t easily eliminate the standing water,” said Baldwin.

The fewer mosquitos may mean the less of a chance of catching the debilitating diseases the insects can carry.