Ledyard farm looking for used Christmas trees; their goats love to eat them

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — What do you do with your old Christmas tree? Well, you may be surprised what these goats do with it in just one day.

They will actually eat the bark, the needles, and even the branches. A farmer in Ledyard is hoping people will donate trees because they are a treat for these guys.

Laura Kelly from Three Maples Farm said, “They love the taste, absolutely. This is like a perfect snack, it’s like chocolate with a healthy twist.”

Kelly added, “They can eat the prickliest. They eat roses and berry bushes and thorns don’t stop them.”

This is not all that the goats eat during the holiday season. They eat their regular food and these are really just a treat for them.

If people want to donate their old Christmas trees to the Three Maples Farm they can drop them off. They store very easily and these goats could be eating them through the spring.