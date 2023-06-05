LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in Ledyard after allegedly assaulting his wife with a gallon of milk.

Sunday, about 9 p.m., Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee (LECC) received a report of a woman who claimed her husband assaulted her with a gallon of milk, and then dumped it on her, according to police.

Police said when they arrived, they witnessed Startz, and saw milk covering the entire dining room area. He was taken into custody and charged with Disorderly Conduct.

Startz is set to appear in New London Superior Court on Monday, June 5, at 10 a.m.