LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Ledyard was arrested on Thursday after he broke into a neighbor’s home and assaulted a woman.

Jacob D. Baker, 37, turned himself into police on Thursday morning. He was taken into custody on an arrest warrant and charged with assault in the third degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, criminal trespass in the first degree, and interfering with police.

According to Ledyard police, the arrest warrant alleged that on January 22, Baker forced his way into the front door of a neighbor’s home, causing property damage. He assaulted a woman inside the home and then another man living at the home forced him outside before police arrived on scene.

Police contacted Baker in the street and after he fought against the officers, he was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Baker’s wife called police prior to the incident and reported that her husband had done “mushrooms” and was behaving erratically, police said.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained during the assault.

Baker was released on a $5,000 surety bond and is due in court February 9.