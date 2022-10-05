LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Ledyard police said they arrested a man for assaulting his girlfriend in front of a 5-year-old on Tuesday.

Just after 9 p.m. that night, police were sent to a home on Stoddard Wharf Road to conduct a welfare check on a minor. Officers stated that the child’s biological father received a text message regarding a disturbance in the home, and notified the police.

During their investigation, officers made contact with 40-year-old Kristian Balinski, who told officers that he was in a physical dispute with his girlfriend.

Balinski said that he shoved the girlfriend onto the ground after a verbal argument. He then kicked her in the back, while in the presence of the 5-year-old child.

Officers charged Balinski with disorderly conduct, assault in the third degree, and risk of injury to a minor.

He is being held on a $5,000 surety bond and is expected in court on Wednesday.