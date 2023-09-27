LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Ledyard man was charged after allegedly exposing himself to a police officer Tuesday, according to authorities.

Police said an officer had conducted a traffic stop in the area of Dollar General at 1686 Route 12 and had pulled into the parking lot to complete paperwork. While the officer was in his patrol car, a man, identified as Edward Klarmann, approached him yelling and raising his middle finger.

The officer then got out of his car and approached Klarmann, who then proceeded to put his hand down his pants, police said. Klarmann was asked to take his hand out of his pants by the officer, which he refused and then presumed to pull out his penis and continued yelling at the officer.

Police said the officer then attempted to arrest Klarmann but he resisted. He was eventually arrested and is facing charges of disorderly conduct and interfering and resisting an officer.

Klarmann is due in New London Superior Court on Wednesday.