LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Ledyard man has been charged with cruelty to animals for suspected animal abuse, according to police.

Ledyard police officers responded to the Groton Ledyard Veterinary Hospital at 11 a.m. on Monday for a suspected animal abuse case.

After arriving at the office, officers met with a Ledyard animal control officer who had spoken to a veterinarian.

An investigation determined Richard Perez, 34, brought in a dog for treatment. According to police, the dog had been neglected for quite some time as it was malnourished and emaciated. The canine was deemed beyond medical care and had to be euthanized.

Mugshot of Richard Perez. (SOURCE: Ledyard Police Department)

Police interviewed Perez and he was subsequently arrested for cruelty to animals. Police said another dog was seized from Perez’s apartment due to its condition.

Perez is scheduled to appear on Nov. 20 at New London Superior Court.