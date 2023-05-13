GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Ledyard man was killed Saturday morning in a one vehicle accident in the Mystic section of Groton.

Police say 83 year old Alexander Lunny was the only occupant of the vehicle that struck a tree near 160 Shewville Road shortly before 7:30 a.m.

According to police it appeared that Lunny was driving south on Shewville Road when he crossed into the northbound lane and left the road hitting the tree.

The accident remains under investigation. Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the accident or has information to call the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712.