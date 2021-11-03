Ledyard PD: Man shot in the head on Robin Lane

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man sustained life-threatening injuries after being shot in the head on Robin Lane Tuesday afternoon.

Ledyard Police said officers responded to the area of 4 Robin Lane for a report of a person who had been shot just before 2:30 p.m. They located a man in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Police said he was brought to Backus Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are interviewing witnesses and working to confirm the identity of the suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cadro at Ledyard Police Department at (860) 464-6400. Calls can be kept confidential.

