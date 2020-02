LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH0 — Ledyard police are trying to figure out who put anti-Semitic graffiti on some political signs.

Ledyard police say over the weekend, a swastika was found on a pro-Trump sign near the high school. State representative Christine Conley, who represents Ledyard, shared this image on her Facebook page condemning the imagery.

Ledyard police are investigating.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.