LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is facing charges after he allegedly punched a juvenile before taking his cellphone and wallet, according to Ledyard police.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ocean State Job Lot on Route 12 in the Gales Ferry section of Ledyard.

Police said Lester Harris walked up to the victim and sucker-punched him in the face. Harris then took the victim’s cell phone and wallet and ran into the Norman Drive/Nugget Hill neighborhood.

Police found Harris behind a home on Nugget Hill Drive and took him into custody after a short foot chase. Officers found the stolen cell phone and wallet nearby.

The juvenile suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene. No one else was injured.

Harris was charged with third-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, third-degree assault, risk of injury, interfering with officers and breach of peace. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond and is due in court Monday.