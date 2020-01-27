Ledyard police search for Westerly man accused of killing cousin

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)– Ledyard police continue to search for the suspect believed to have killed his cousin in Westerly on Saturday night.

Now 31-year-old Louis Seignious has not been seen since Saturday night when he reportedly crashed his car on Shewville Road.

Both he and the victim, 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian, his cousin, grew up in Ledyard and family members are quite upset about what has happened.

“It’s very difficult. To have a family member taken from you at the hands of another family member,” said Theo Corprew-Sebastian, victim’s cousin.

“We just ask that he turn yourself in. That’s like to make it easier on us and him and his family,” said Linda Marie Kilgore, victim’s cousin.

Seignious’s 2000 Acura TL is now secured at the police department. Police are waiting for search warrants. They can either get a warrant, which would allow them to search it or they can get a warrant which would allow them to turn over to Westerly police so they can then search it.