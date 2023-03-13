LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Ledyard Police Department is looking to identify a man who burglarized and vandalized a church on Saturday.

Police responded to Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Gales Ferry for a report of burglary and vandalism.

The suspect, a white man wearing dark clothing and carrying a backpack, forced entry into the meeting space around 1 a.m. and vandalized the facility, police said. The man broke windows and wrote on the walls.

See photos of the suspect below:

Photos courtesy Ledyard police

The New London Judicial District State’s Attorney Office, the FBI Civil Rights Unit, and the Connecticut State Police Hate Crimes Unit are investigating the crime.

Anyone with information regarding the incident and could help identify the man in the photos is urged to contact Detective Cadro at LPD at (860) 464-6400 or email at Det.cadro@ledyardct.org. Calls can be kept confidential.