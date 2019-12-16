1  of  2
Ledyard’s first full-time children’s librarian to retire after 30 years

New London

by: Tina Detelj

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)– Thirty years ago Nancy Brewer became the first full-time children’s librarian in Ledyard and now she’s set to retire.

Over the years she says the position and also the programs here have evolved and grown and it’s not so easy to say good bye.

“That’s the part I love the most about my job is doing story times, presenting books to kids. Hopefully getting them excited about books and that’s the part I’m going to miss the most. That was part of the reason it was such a gut wrenching decision to make,” said Brewer.

Brewer is set to retire at the end of the month and they will be replacing her but some way that will be a tough thing to do. 

