 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

Leffingwell House Museum celebrating CT’s sweet history with Scarecrow and Cocoa Fundraiser event

New London

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you know the country’s first chocolate mill started right here in Connecticut? Thursday Board President of Leffingwell House Museum Dayne Rugh joined us to talk about how they are celebrating their sweet history.

The museum in Norwich is holding their annual Scarecrow and Cocoa Fundraiser Event this weekend that includes a scavenger hunt, instruction on how chocolate was made in the 1700s, and an opportunity to indulge in a cocoa tasting contest (some of the cocoa is made from recipes dating back to colonial times).

The event celebrates the 250-year-old chocolate mill in Norwich.

The event is fun for the whole family, and proceeds go toward heating the museum during the winter months.

If you want to try making your own 1779-style hot cocoa, give it a try with the recipe below!

Courtesy: Leffingwell House Museum

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Leffingwell House Museum celebrating CT's sweet history with Scarecrow and Cocoa Fundraiser event

News /

Norwich, New London to remain in Phase 3 to help restaurants despite uptick of COVID-19 cases

News /

Mayor says New London will stay at Phase 3 reopening after Gov. Lamont gives cities option to revert

News /

Sen. Murphy urges Eastern CT residents to get tested for Covid-19 to stop uptick in cases

News /

'The Beehive Queen' Christine Ohlman to be inducted into New England Hall of Fame during Willimantic drive-in concert

News /

Nurses at Backus Hospital in Norwich go on strike after unsuccessful contract negotiations

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss