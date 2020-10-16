Leffingwell House Museum celebrating CT’s sweet history with Scarecrow and Cocoa Fundraiser event

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you know the country’s first chocolate mill started right here in Connecticut? Thursday Board President of Leffingwell House Museum Dayne Rugh joined us to talk about how they are celebrating their sweet history.

The museum in Norwich is holding their annual Scarecrow and Cocoa Fundraiser Event this weekend that includes a scavenger hunt, instruction on how chocolate was made in the 1700s, and an opportunity to indulge in a cocoa tasting contest (some of the cocoa is made from recipes dating back to colonial times).

The event celebrates the 250-year-old chocolate mill in Norwich.

The event is fun for the whole family, and proceeds go toward heating the museum during the winter months.

If you want to try making your own 1779-style hot cocoa, give it a try with the recipe below!