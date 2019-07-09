Levi’s Clean Up Crew tackles trash at Caulkins Park

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–Levi’s Clean Up Crew was well prepared for this Tuesday’s trash attack at Caulkins Park in New London.

Armed with buckets, grabbers, gloves, and sunscreen they set out to pick up litter under the hot sun.

Roen is the youngest of three generations of the Cornish family to join the weekly effort.

“Then put it in. Boom,” said Roen’s father Rod Cornish as showed him how to operate the grabber. His grandfather Bill Cornish picked up trash in another part of the park.

This was all started by Levi Chappelle.

“It is actually helping the sea animals,” said Chappelle.

He decided to take action after his mother showed him videos of how trash gets into oceans and harms marine life.

“He was so taken aback by it and he was like ‘mom I want to go outside and pick up trash’ and I was like ‘okay’ and this has grown to this,” said Levi’s mother Jordan Chappelle.

Levi’s Clean Up Crew now has more than 300 facebook members.

They’re cleaning up the city one city park at a time.

“He’s an old sole,” said Jordan Chappelle of her five year old son. “I always said he’s my old little man.”

The crew was happily surprised to find out Caulkins Park was pretty clean, so they ended up going into the nearby neighborhood to clean that up as well.

They found plastic bottles, cigarette butts, and a whole lot of trash. The kids were cleaning up after adults.

“I think they should wait until they find a garbage can and then throw it away,” said Levi Chappelle.

“This is they way to do this, to help each other out,” said volunteer Gwen Martins who lives in the neighborhood.

Thanks coming from neighbors and even Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Tuzar Skipper who graduated from NFA, Norwich Free Academy.

Skipper would like to see the same effort done in his hometown too. “Oh absolutely absolutely. He’s giving me ideas,” said Skipper.

The trash total was 164 pounds and after three weeks…

“We made 400 pounds combined,” said volunteer Judi Cox.

They’ve also made a lot more people aware.

If you want to join Levi’s Clean Up Crew you can find out where they will be next Tuesday on his Facebook page.

