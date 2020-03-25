Library gives tutorials on how to communicate, learn remotely

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– Before the coronavirus caused all this social distancing did you even know what Zoom was? If not, you’re not alone.

The Mystic and Noank Library is now remotely teaching people how to do things remotely like use Zoom and other electronic media. They’ve posted tutorial videos on the library’s YouTube channel.

“Our whole guiding ethos is helping our patrons and this is just…we’re just having to reinvent some of the ways that we do that,” said Library Director Karen Wall.

She spoke to News 8 remotely via FaceTime.

“I think this is going to be a game changer for every library going forward,” said Wall.

She says many have contacted the library with questions like they usually do.

“Where can I find the most reliable information on the COVID-19?” said Wall.

Instead of helping them in person, library staff answer questions through email or on the telephone.

“Go to our website,” said Wall. “Click on Overdrive and than walk them through the process of downloading an E or audio-book,” explained Wall, who says they often give step by step instructions.

Some of which are also illustrated in its YouTube tutorials.

“We’ve already received comments from people who have said it’s very helpful to them because it can be daunting,” said Wall.

The library director says they will continue to put new tutorials up on the library’s YouTube page and they will also continue to do something that the staff really enjoys, which is reading books to children.

After all, librarians love books and they are very resourceful. They’re finding new ways to help with new dilemmas.

“Having trouble with the settings on their iPad,” said Wall.

All this being done remotely now that the building is closed.