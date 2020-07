STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Stonington are investigating a crash involving a dirt bike and a quad vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

Police confirmed it happened in the area of North Anguilla Road. Police said a 10-year-old boy was operating the dirt bike when he struck a quad head-on.

LIFE STAR was called to the scene to respond to the 10-year-old victim’s leg injury, police said.

