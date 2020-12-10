LIFE STAR, CT State Police hosting toy drive in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WWTNH) — The spirit of giving this holiday season is alive and well, and the need is big for so may families as Christmas approaches.

The staff with Hartford HealthCare’s LIFE STAR are doing their part with a safe toy drive.

Samantha Van Voorhis, a flight nurse and paramedic who flies on LIFE STAR, joined News 8 to discuss the work of LIFE STAR and to provide information about their upcoming toy drive with Connecticut State Police.

The toy drive will take place Saturday, Dec. 12 p.m. on the Colchester Green. You can also drop off donations at Connecticut State Police Troop K on 15 Old Hartford Road in Colchester until Dec. 15.

