Lifestar called to crash involving trapped driver on I-95N in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was rescued after a crash I-95 Northbound in New London Sunday morning.

At 2:05 a.m., New London Fire Department was dispatched to I-95 Northbound at the base of the Gold Star Bridge for a crash involving a driver who was trapped in their vehicle.

Firefighters used several rescue methods to free the driver, including the Jaws of Life. It took first responders 20 minutes to free and remove the female driver.

Lifestar was called to the scene and landed on the highway to transfer the patient to Hartford Hospital.

I-95 north was shut down temporarily for the incident but has since been cleared.