PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 39-year-old firefighter was killed in a crash Sunday evening in Preston, according to officials.

Babcock, of Lisbon, had been with the fire department for 12 years and had the rank of a lieutenant, according to a social media post from the department. He was also involved in local schools and youth sports leagues.

Babcock was driving a 2003 Dodge RAM at about 5:10 p.m. Saturday on Route 164 near the intersection of Parks Road when he lost control of his truck around a curve, slid into the opposite lane and hit a 2011 Toyota Camry, according to Connecticut State Police.

The truck overturned into a ditch and stopped with its roof partially submerged in a creek, according to state police. The driver and a passenger in the Camry were taken to a hospital, and are expected to survive.

Route 164 was closed for about six hours due to the crash.