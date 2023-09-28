LISBON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Lisbon man has been arrested on multiple drug and gun charges after allegedly running a drug factory, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said the Lisbon Resident Troop received multiple complaints about suspicious activity coming from a home in the town. The Connecticut State Police Violent Crime Task Force then began an investigation into the suspicious activity.

Police were able to execute a search warrant at the home on Aug. 14. During the search warrant, police seized around 126 grams of crack cocaine, 30 grams of suspected cocaine/fentanyl, seven grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 85 methamphetamine pills, 15 Adderall pills, 21 Suboxone strips, 20 Buprenorphine pills, and stolen Taurus Millennium 45 caliber handgun and $772.

The suspect who lived in the home, 33-year-old Joshua Michael Kunkel, was not there at the time of the search warrant. Kunkel was later taken into custody on Sept. 8 in New Hampshire on unrelated charges.

Kunkel faces charges of use of drug paraphernalia, operation of a drug factory, two counts of sale of a narcotic substance, two counts of possession of a control substance, possession of a firearm and possession of a pistol/revolver.

Kunkel was extradited back to Connecticut on Sept. 27 and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 12.