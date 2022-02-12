LISBON, Conn. (WTNH) – Lisbon residents have lost the unimaginable after a kitchen fire occurred Saturday morning.

At 11:36 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a kitchen fire in a home. Both Lisbon and Taftville crews worked together to knock down the fire.

The Taftville crew removed a dog from the flames, but it ultimately succumbed to smoke inhalation, according to responders.

The damage to the house was also severe and the building is no longer habitable.

The cause remains under investigation.