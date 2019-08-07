Lisbon Senior Center van, cash, electronics stolen

(WTNH)–State police are hoping someone recognizes the surveillance picture of a man caught on camera near the Lisbon Senior Center. They believe he stole a 2008 white Caravan from the senior center.

“The loss of that van is now problematic for us,” said Lisbon First Selectman Tom Sparkman.

The van is used to deliver Meals on Wheels dinners. The driver is now using his own car.

“It also takes our seniors to hairdressing appointments, to doctors appointments, shopping because they can’t get there on their own,” said Sparkman.

The six to eight people who depend on the handicapped accessible van for rides each day are now out of luck.

It should be recognizable because the Lisbon town seal is on the side.

“The plates on it are going to be municipal plates. It’s going to be LI 10. So it’s gonna look… it’s gonna stand out,” said Lisbon resident state trooper Robert Adams.

He says someone reported seeing the van in the New London area a few hours after the 1:30 early Tuesday morning break in.

The thief broke the window of the director’s office to steal the keys along a bingo bag containing cash.

State police believe the thief was in the building for about an hour.

He did leave some things alone like a microphone, computer, and flat screen TV’s but he took the Wii gaming system. The seniors like to play Wii Bowling.

“I don’t know why someone would break into a senior center,” said Lisbon resident Richard Grabel who was having lunch at the senior center. “It’s a nice place to come for the elderly.”

Other senior centers have offered to help but if the van isn’t recovered the town may have to pay for leasing another one.

“Let’s hope they get ’em,” said Grabel.

“If you see it call 911 immediately,” said Trooper Adams. “It’s the quickest way to get the response out.”