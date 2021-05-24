‘Live, work, invest’: New London aims to bring in more business

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — ‘Live, work, invest’ it’s been New London’s theme for a while but there’s now a new marketing campaign to bring in more business, more residents, and more visitors to the city.

“We’re just trying to get the word out about the authentic qualities that New London has,” said Mayor Michaels Passero, (D) New London. “You know whether it’s our housing opportunities, our development opportunities, arts and culture here.”

It’s a rebranding of the brand so to speak.

“It just seems that everything is clicking together for the city right now,” said Mayor Passero.

Thousands of new jobs with Electric Boat, offshore wind possibilities, the recertification of New London as a Coast Guard City, and lots of new housing.

Quinn & Hary is coordinating this campaign with two websites focused on business.

“I think they can look at different parcels of property that are available for ground up development,” explained David Quinn, President of Quinn & Hary who showed News8 the website.

The other site focuses on tourism. It highlights attractions such as Ocean Beach Park and the city’s historic and entertainment venues.

Quinn believes this type of marketing could become a trend with municipalities.

“Why not invest in their future just the way private sector is doing the same with marketing, with smart marketing and advertising,” said Quinn.

“New London is also featured on a PBS show ‘Behind the Scenes with Laurence Fishburne’ which the city says also highlights all of its assets.

“This city was America before America was America,” said Lonnie Braxton II who was interviewed for the PBS show.

That is part of the promo which will run on CNN this week as part of the city’s deal with PBS.

“The series I believe is going to touch on a half a dozen cities around the nation that are up and coming,” said Mayor Passero.

The mayor is proud New London is part of it.