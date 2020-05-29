1  of  2
L&M Hospital receives federal grant for telemedicine carts, which became invaluable during pandemic

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– In New London, we are next to one of the telemedicine carts that are used here at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.

These have been invaluable during this pandemic because they allow patients and doctors to be able to talk to each other, see each other, and also the doctor can look at different parts of the body on the patient and not have to be in the same room at all times. 

They do initially see the patient in person but for the follow ups or just checking in these allow them to do so without having to get the PPEs on and go in the room. So it really has become almost a life saver for them.

Now with a federal grant they will be able to get more of these.

“The nurse is able to check on them a lot more frequently as opposed to having to get all dressed in the garb, the masks, their special masks that go on, the special head covering, foot coverings gowns and we’re trying to conserve all the use of that,” said Dr. Kevin Torres, Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.

Each of these carts costs about $5,000 and the ones that actually move around so the doctor can see different parts of the patient are about $20,000 so this federal money will come in handy.

