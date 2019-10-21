Loaded gun and marijuana seized from juvenile in traffic stop turned arrest, New London police

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London Police arrested a male juvenile Monday after finding a loaded gun and marijuana in the male’s car during a traffic stop.

Police say that at approximately 8:18 a.m. they initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle occupied by 1 female and 1 male juvenile in the area of Connecticut Avenue and Grand Street.

Upon investigating the vehicle, police found a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm M&P Shield handgun and marijuana.

The male was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Risk of Injury to a Minor, and Possession of Marijuana.

The female was issued a Juvenile summons and released to family.