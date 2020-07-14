 

Local businesses rally to support Mystic Quality Inn clerk injured in racial attack

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– Stonington police released the mug shots of 39-year-old Philip Sarner and 27-year-old Emily Orbay who were brought back to Connecticut Monday night after their arrests in New York. 

The pair who is accused of attacking Quality Inn front desk clerk Crystal Caldwell in Mystic on June 26 posted a $75,000 bond for Sarner and $50,000 bond for Orbay before being released from the Stonington police department overnight.

“Our concern is the longer these people are out out they do present a risk to Crystal and her family,” said Caldwell’s attorney John Strafaci.

He says he will be at the couple’s July 29 court appearance and will seek restraining orders against them and argue for a higher bond if they show up.

“He has at least a long criminal history and is clearly a flight risk,” said Strafaci.

“It makes me feel sad and upset that people can just attack somebody out of the blue like that,” said Kristin Brown, store manager at Ivory Ella.

Along with kicks and punches Caldwell says the suspects hurled racial slurs at her.

“What happened to her was horrific,” Deb Kollmeyer, owner of Adore. “That was just awful.”

Adore and Ivory Ella are among several Mystic businesses which donated gift cards for Caldwell in an effort organized by the owner of Mystic Army and Navy.

“We wanted to make Crystal feel special and that people are thinking about her in this terrible situation,” said Brown. 

While many businesses gave gift cards to their own stores, others donated things like Visa gift cards. They’re just hoping that the money and the sentiment help.

“So overwhelmed with the support from them. They are amazing,” said Caldwell during an interview with News 8 on Monday.

“I just hope that she can get past this,” said Kollmeyer. “I know it’s probably a hard thing for her to deal with so we want to make her have a fun day.”

