Local ferries canceled due to winds from Dorian

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– Here in Connecticut, there are no real storm concerns with Dorian expected to pass by well offshore but it is still affecting those who ferry people across the water.

Cross Sound Ferry has cancelled all high speed ferries to Block Island and Orient Point along with some car ferries Friday and early Saturday. Service should resume Sunday.

While folks around there wait to see when they can get to the islands, a college freshman from Middletown is waiting to find out when she can go back to school.

Lauren Bomely was evacuated from Coastal Carolina University in Conway South Carolina earlier this week. She now waits for daily updates to find out when the campus will reopen.”

“We have to move everything online. So each day our professors email us what we have to do and the time frame we have to do it,” said Bomely.

Bomely says her school didn’t suffer any major damage. But there is a lot flooding which doesn’t allow for food or other deliveries or anyone to safely get in and out of campus.

Here in Connecticut, that’s certainly not a concern.