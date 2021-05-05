Local florists deal with shortage of flowers, delivery drivers ahead of Mother’s Day

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– In Waterford, we are at Hoelck’s Florist which is very busy right now getting ready for Mothers Day. They are taking orders and they’re also making arrangements and also designing them.

But those arrangements are going to look a little bit different this year because of a shortage of flowers. We’re told that there have been some flower farms in South America which have closed down but there has also been some shortage in supply closer to home as well as delivery problems.

This is a dilemma facing florists all across the country.

“We’re getting limited quantities. Like if I ordered three cases of one item, sometimes they’ll only ship one maybe two. I’ll get maybe half of what I originally asked for,” said Michael Hoelck, Hoelck’s Florist.

Not only is there a shortage of supply but also delivery drivers and designers. A lot of florists say they are having a hard time getting people to come in to work because they are making more money on unemployment with that extra stimulus payment in the mix.