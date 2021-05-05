Local florists deal with shortage of flowers, delivery drivers ahead of Mother’s Day

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– In Waterford, we are at Hoelck’s Florist which is very busy right now getting ready for Mothers Day. They are taking orders and they’re also making arrangements and also designing them.

But those arrangements are going to look a little bit different this year because of a shortage of flowers. We’re told that there have been some flower farms in South America which have closed down but there has also been some shortage in supply closer to home as well as delivery problems.

This is a dilemma facing florists all across the country.

“We’re getting limited quantities. Like if I ordered three cases of one item, sometimes they’ll only ship one maybe two. I’ll get maybe half of what I originally asked for,” said Michael Hoelck, Hoelck’s Florist.

Not only is there a shortage of supply but also delivery drivers and designers. A lot of florists say they are having a hard time getting people to come in to work because they are making more money on unemployment with that extra stimulus payment in the mix.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Preston farm allows you to pick your own tulips, create bouquets in time for Mother's Day

News /

Federal, state officials tour Electric Boat in Groton

News /

President Biden to be keynote speaker for Coast Guard Academy 2021 graduation ceremony

News /

Gov. Lamont announces initiative that allows children to go to some CT museums, aquariums for free

News /

UniteCT mobile van helps people sign up for emergency rental, utility assistance

News /

NY couple accused of racially motivated attack on Mystic hotel clerk appear in court amid protests

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss