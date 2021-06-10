Local coach organizes billboards honoring high school graduates

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — On Walbach Street a billboard is placed, which congratulates the high school graduates here in eastern Connecticut.

If you take a look at the billboard you see that there are several logos from the local high schools placed prominently on it to highlight those schools. This was started by a local coach who really wanted to recognize the accomplishments of these high school graduates this year.

In addition to these billboards, which highlight the high schools, there are also two which talk about the free pizzas they’ll be able to get on June 21st.

“Last year, it was just Norwich students, but this year it’s for anybody,” said school coach, Tim Strong. “We’re also going to be doing some free haircuts and we’re giving out 20 scholarships as well that day.”

Altogether there are six of these billboards. Two here in New London, two in Norwich, one in Groton, and one in Waterford. The billboards will be up for a month.