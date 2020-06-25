Local hotels deal with impact of tri-state area travel advisory

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– The tri-state area Covid travel advisory is impacting local hotel operations.

The Steamboat Inn in downtown Mystic has had to make a number of changes to reopen during this pandemic.

“We’re fogging rooms,” said Manager Sandra Chapman. “Everything is sealed at check in.”

And now they have to let guests know of a new travel advisory which requires those coming from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Washington to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Connecticut.

“We’re not enforcing,” said Ginny Kozlowski, Executive Director of the Connecticut Lodging Association. “There’s not an enforcement mechanism in the Connecticut executive order.”

“We did have one call from someone from the Carolinas and they were saying how can you force that?” said Chapman.

“The best that we can ask is that everyone is honest with the information that they share with us and the decisions that they make when traveling,” said Amanda Arling, President, The Whaler’s Inn.

The governor says hotels do not have to do anything like ask guests from those states for test results to prove they are COVID free.

“Whether we can refer them to a testing facility, let us get back to you on the exact methodology there,” said Governor Ned Lamont. “And frankly we’re trying to do that with New York and New Jersey so we have something compatible between the three states.”

Folks at the Steamboat Inn, as well as The Whaler’s Inn, don’t feel this advisory will have too much of an impact on them became most of their guests seem to be coming from nearby states right now.

“I would say people from out of the Northeast region only make up about five percent of our guests,” said Arling.

Steamboat Inn which makes its own hand sanitizer says it will be more concerned if there is a quarantine requirement for European visitors come this fall. That’s because that is when the inn gets most of its returning guests from overseas.

As for that guest from the Carolinas who had the question about enforcement…

“We basically advised them that probably wasn’t a good time to travel right now from that state to this state,” said Chapman.

But they’d be happy to accommodate them down the road.