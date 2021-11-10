Local man running from CT to PA to help feed homeless, hungry veterans

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man from Connecticut is about to embark on a huge run from New London to Philadelphia.

Brian Gates is the owner and founder of Bookwell Travel, which donates 20 meals for every night stay, which is booked through his company. With this event, Bookwell travel will be donating 150,000 meals to help feed homeless and hungry veterans in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Gates is making the run to try to bring attention to that cause.

“When I was running at night, I saw a lot of homeless people, which is wrong first of all, but then also the amount of veterans I saw and that’s what inspired me to start doing some fact-finding and finding that 62,000 veterans are homeless,” Gates said.

In order for Gates to complete the 241 miles in 60 hours, he really can’t stop except to go to the bathroom or get something to eat.

