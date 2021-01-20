Local organization provides meals to people who need to quarantine due to pandemic

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– In Norwich, we are at the TVCCA, which helps families and people in the community, and right now they are helping people who have to quarantine because of this pandemic.

They are working with local health districts who identify what families need to stay home, and they are also working with organizations like the Salvation Army, which has provided these boxes of food to be given to those families so they don’t need to go out and buy food themself.

They can try to stay home and isolate.

“That is our hope as part of this project is to accommodate any need that they have that might otherwise prohibit them from being able to do so. For their immediate safety, but also from the broader public health prospective. To help protect the rest of the community from further transmission of COVID-19,” said Jon-Paul Mandelburg, TVCCA.

Depending on the family’s needs, they may also go to the St. Vincent De Paul Place pantry in Norwich where they can also pick up some baby formula and diapers that they can deliver along with this food.