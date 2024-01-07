LONG HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Long Hill firefighter plowing roads Sunday morning in Trumbull helped four people escape a house fire.

Shaun Bogen is also a highway maintainer, according to the Long Hill Firer Company. He was plowing roads when he saw a garage fire, put out an alert and called 911.

Bogen woke up the people inside the Haviland Drive home, and made sure four adults and three dogs get out — saving their lives, according to the fire company.

It took less than an hour for 26 firefighters to put out the blaze.