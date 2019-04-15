Lots of changes and some surprises this tax season
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - This year's tax season has been full of changes.
"I think the higher end people made out better," said Certified Public Accountant Ed Lorah.
There were also some surprises.
"A good fifteen hundred dollars less," said one woman who did not want to be identified. She says her refund was less than expected. "Oh way less."
"Middle income did not do so well," said Lorah who owns a Waterford accounting firm.
He says in his 33 years he's seen the most changes ever in 2018.
To start with, the new tax code took a little less out of people's paychecks throughout the year giving them more money in their pocket.
Related: Freebie Friday: Deals to ease the tax day stress
"A little bit more money here on the check every week," said Trace Chaperon who is staying in Niantic.
There were changes some people liked like a higher standard deduction, higher tax credit for kids, and a drop in the tax rate. But there are no more personal exemptions.
"A family of five with a husband and wife and three kids you lost $20,000 in deductions. Now with a two percent drop in your rates there's not enough there to make it up," said Lorah.
Those who didn't realize they were paying less in taxes throughout the year were surprised by a smaller refund or owing more money to the IRS at tax time.
"If you had husband and wife and they got $50 more in their pocket each week because of the last year changes at the end of the year they're five thousand dollars difference from what they used to get," explained Lorah.
But there is a way to offset this difference for next year. On your W-4 form you can add an extra dollar amount to be taken out of each paycheck.
"You can tell them plus $10 a week, plus 15 or 20, whatever you want," said Lorah. "You don't have to change any other part of the form."
If you find this all confusing the CT DRS website lists some organizations offereing free tax help.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Loughlin, Giannulli plead not guilty in college scam
- Trump says Boeing should fix, then re-brand Max jets
- Police: Nobody injured in small plane crash on Long Island
- 'It has to stop': Omar says Trump encourages violence, hate
- 107 years ago the Titanic sank in the Atlantic Ocean
- Accessibility For All: New initiative helps families with special needs visit local destinations
- Student dies after Fordham University bell tower fall
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
New Haven's cherry blossoms will be at full peak by the end of April
It's just a fantastic neighborhood when the trees bloom its another world...it's just beautiful.Read More »
- 6 states under blizzard warnings as residents prepare for April snow storm
- Start working now on getting a green lawn this year
- Crews around Connecticut battle flames in heart of brush fire season
- Dry and breezy day led to several brush fires across Connecticut
- April brings brush fire dangers
- Looking back on April Fools' Day blizzard of 1997
- River flooding a concern in Connecticut as northern snow melts
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Part of I-95 north remains closed in Stamford after tractor trailer rollover
Part of Interstate 95 northbound remains closed in Stamford after a tractor...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police: Nobody injured in small plane crash on Long Island
Police on Long Island said a small plane carrying three people went down in a...Read More »
-
Accessibility For All: New initiative helps families with special needs visit local destinations
A new initiative, launched in early April, is empowering parents who have...Read More »
-
Student dies after Fordham University bell tower fall
A student who was injured when she fell from the Fordham University bell...Read More »
-
Lots of changes and some surprises this tax season
This year's tax season has been full of changes.Read More »
Video Center
-
Midday Monday weather
Monday midday forecastRead More »
-
Sound the Alarm
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »
-
8 Minute Meals: asparagus with homemade Hollandaise sauce
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »