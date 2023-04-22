MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews responded early Saturday morning to a massive fire at a Montville scrapyard.

According to the Chesterfield Fire Company, a call came at 1:30 a.m. about a fire in a scrapyard at 33 Pequot Road.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found the scrapyard almost totally engulfed in flames. The fire department called in 16 water tankers to fight the blaze.

Fire officials said that the debris in the scrapyard was so dense that mechanical claws were used to clear areas and gain access to the fire. The CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) also evaluated the air quality.

Fire crews estimate it will take up to 12 hours to extinguish the fire fully.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is the second fire at the Pequot Road scrapyard in the last six months. The previous fire occurred n Nov. 16, requiring more than 20 fire departments from Connecticut and Rhode Island to fight the blaze.