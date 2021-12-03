Make-A-Wish helps 5-year-old Maine boy’s dreams come true at Mystic Aquarium

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A five-year-old from Maine was able to live out his lifelong dream at Mystic Aquarium Friday.

Jackson Corbeau has battled cancer for the last two and a half years. He wanted to meet a penguin in real life and he was able to do so right here at Mystic Aquarium, where the Make-A-Wish Foundation allowed him to become an official penguin handler.

“Thinking back to those first days when he was first diagnosed, I couldn’t even imagine this day and here we are three years, two months and a day later,” said Beth Corbeau, Jackson’s mother.

After that encounter, Jackson was able to go to the Penguin Pavilion to help release his new friend back into its habitat.

