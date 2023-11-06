NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly damaged 21 vehicles on Friday in New London, according to police.

New London police responded to the municipal parking lots in downtown New London for the report of a man damaging car tires at 9:19 p.m.

A description of the suspect was then given to the authorities. Police began searching the area and found a man who matched the description.



The suspect was identified as Nicholas Worthy, 41, of New London.

Mugshot of Nicholas Worthy. (SOURCE: New London Police Department)

Worthy was taken into custody without incident, according to police. He was charged with 21 counts of third-degree criminal mischief.

Worthy is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on Nov. 14.



Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5289 extension 0.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip and the information to 847411 (Tip411).