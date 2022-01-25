Man accused of driving into police car, threatening to shoot Norwich officer

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police charged the man who allegedly intentionally drove into a police car and threatened to shoot the officer inside it before leading officers on a chase that ended at the Norwich Police Department.

An officer was parked in his marked patrol car on Judd Road around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday when 28-year-old Roland Euell intentionally drove a Honda Accord into the front right passenger side of the car, according to police.

Investigators said Euell got out of his car and threatened to shoot the officer inside the police car before getting back into his vehicle and leaving the area.

Officers later found Euell on Rockwell Street and attempted to pull him over. Instead of stopping, police said Euell engaged officers in a pursuit that continued to the Norwich Police Department.

At the police department, investigators said Euell entered the back parking area and struck several vehicles that included both personal- and department-owned vehicles.

Euell’s car became disabled in the parking lot, and police took him into custody.

Euell faces charges of assault with a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, assault of a public safety officer, threatening, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment. He also faces several motor vehicle charges.

No gun was displayed or found, investigators said.

Euell is being held on a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 10.

The officer who was inside of the police car that was struck by Euell was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.