MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — It was an emotional day in court for Roland Krajewski and his family as they watched the man accused of hitting and killing his sister and nephew appear in court.

Jamie Krajewski, a 33-year-old single mother of five, and her son, 17-year old Tyshon Ozzie Harper, were killed on Sept. 16 when 29-year-old Derion Coker allegedly hit and killed them along Interstate 395 near Exit 9 in Montville. They were helping people who were broken-down.

Coker is accused of hitting one car, Krajewski and Harper. The crash then sent the second into two other pedestrians. They were not seriously injured.

Coker, who reportedly pulled over further down the road, at first told police the victims walked in front of his car, but later said he swerved over the white line toward them — but didn’t remember why or how.

“They were just two beautiful people,” Roland Krajewski said. “Jamie is an amazing mother. She was there for everything.”

According to the police report, video shows Coker had several drinks at Mohegan Sun about an hour before the 11:30 p.m. crash.

While there he sent text messages saying “im lit” and “im boutta have to focus super hard to get home.”

Wednesday, Coker left court without comment.

“I just hope you actually man up and actually just man up and take the charges,” Roland Krajewski said.

Coker, who is from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, faces several charges including second-degree manslaughter, driving while under the influence and evading responsibility.

He did not enter a plea Wednesday and plans to get a private attorney. His case was continued until July 28.

The family of the victims said they hope the court makes an example of him so that others think before they drink and drive.

“The worst thing of all was going to [Tyshon’s] graduation the other day — it was so quiet,” Roland Krajewski said. “I know she would have been yelling for a lot of the boys there.”

Instead, one seat sat empty at the Putnam High School graduation last week in honor of a Tyshon, who was a star athlete.