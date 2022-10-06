NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is accused of robbing a New London restaurant at gunpoint on Wednesday evening.

New London police said just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the report of a robbery at the Wings & Pies Restaurant on State Street. Police determined that a man and woman entered the restaurant regarding a Grubhub order that wasn’t received.

According to police, the man, later identified as Trevor Julius, went into the back of the restaurant and told the employees he had a gun while he removed food from the restaurant.

Police said Julius then reportedly pointed the gun at an employee when he was confronted outside of the restaurant, just prior to leaving.

Officers later located and seized the car involved.

Police said no injuries were reported and no shots were fired in the incident.

Julius was charged with first-degree robbery, carrying a pistol without a permit, second-degree breach of peace and sixth-degree larceny.