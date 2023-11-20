EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Brooklyn, New York, stole about $4,360 in medicine from a CVS in East Lyme, according to police.

Arnold W. Ludd, 50, has been charged with fifth-degree larceny and interfering with an officer/resisting arrest. He has been assigned a $15,000 bond.

Ludd stole Mucinex, Claritin, Zyrtec, Flonase, Allegra and Nexium at about 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

He allegedly gave police a fake name. He also had extraditable warrants from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Monroe.