NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was arrested after brandishing a firearm in New London Thursday, according to police.

Police responded to a report of a man, later identified as 21-year-old Johnny Figueroa-Nieves, and a female in a vehicle in the Pearl Street area.

While investigating, police found a 9mm firearm and a safe with small amounts of cocaine and ammunition.

The firearm was later found to have been stolen out of Georgia, according to police.

At the time, Figueroa-Nieves already had an active protective order from a previous incident.

He was charged with criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition, theft of a firearm, violation of a protective order, and possession of narcotics.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481 or submit anonymous information through the New London Tips 411 system.