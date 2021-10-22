Man arrested for allegedly sending ‘vulgar, degrading, racial’ emails to elected city official in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested for allegedly sending four harassing emails that were considered ‘vulgar, degrading, and racial’ to an elected city official in New London.

On December 28, 2020, a complaint was received by the New London Police Department that an elected official had received four harassing emails. The emails were sent to the victim’s City of New London email account on November 7, 2020, and again on December 21, 2020.

The police department conducted an investigation and identified the person who sent the emails as 58-year-old John ‘Jack’ Perun of Woodbury. Police said Perun took responsibility and confessed to sending the emails.

Perun allegedly told police he saw a news article about the New London Columbus statue and saw the victim’s name in the article. That’s when Perun said he sent the emails.

On Thursday, New London Police arrested Perun and charged him with four counts of second-degree harassment.