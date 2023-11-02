GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Thursday after a crash killed a dirt bike passenger in Groton back in August, police said.

According to police, Scott Whipple, 25, of Mashantucket, turned himself into Groton police at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, for his involvement in a dirt bike crash that killed 24-year-old passenger Tiara Wheeler.

Whipple was charged with 11 charges, including second-degree manslaughter, first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and more, police said.

Mug shot of Scott Whipple (SOURCE: Groton Police Department)

The Groton Police Department said that on August 28 at 9:26 p.m., police responded to reports of a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of Long Hill Road and Meridian Street Extension.

The police investigation revealed that a 2010 Audi Q7 was traveling south on Long Hill Road and had a green left turn light at the intersection of Meridian Street Extension. As the Audi began to turn, police said several dirt bikes and ATVs were also traveling north on Long Hill Road and into the intersection.

According to police, one of the dirt bikes with two riders on it, Whipple and Wheeler, entered the intersection and struck the right rear passenger section of the Audi.

As a result of the crash, police said the passenger of the dirt bike, Wheeler, died.

Whipple was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said. The driver of the Audi was also transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital and released, police said.

Whipple was processed at the police department on Thursday and released on a $200,000 surety bond, according to police. He will be arraigned in New London on Nov. 16.