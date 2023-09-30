LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested Thursday morning for multiple sexual assault charges involving a juvenile.

The 43-year-old Jason Steele of Mystic was wanted by the Ledyard police, following reports of sexual assault incidents that happened in Gales Ferry.

Mug shot of Jason Steele (SOURCE: Ledyard Police Department)

The reports said that Steele sexually assaulted a juvenile at his former residence in Gales Ferry multiple times, according to police.

Police began an investigation in June and arrested Steele at 6:19 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28.

The 43-year-old is charged with first-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury, officials said.

Police said that Steele was held on a court-set bond of $150,000. He appeared at New London Superior Court on Thursday, Sept. 28.