NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police arrested a man for driving the wrong way and under the influence on I-95 North in New London on Wednesday.

Just after 1 a.m., a state trooper was patrolling I-95 North on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge when a grey 2000 Toyota Camry passed him traveling in the wrong direction. The trooper said he immediately alerted dispatch, and another trooper was able to stop the car in a DOT turnaround.

Police identified the driver as 49-year-old Edizon Chacha from New London. He was arrested on the scene for reckless driving, and taken back to Troop E.

Once there, officers further charged him with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, and operating a vehicle without a license.

Chacha posted a $1,500 bond and is scheduled for court in early January.