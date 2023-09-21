NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who was arrested on Wednesday in Norwich for firearm charges was recently indicted for a deadly shooting dubbed the “Burgundy Massacre” that left two people dead and injured five others, according to police.

In August 2014, Blair “Blood” Taylor and his accomplice Joseph Nelson allegedly opened fire at a house party on Burgundy Street in New Orleans, Louisana. Norwich police said two people were pronounced dead at the scene and five other people were injured in the shooting including two brothers, aged 2 and 4, who were both shot in the head.

On Aug. 18, Taylor was indicted on Federal Gun Control Act charges in connection to the deadly Louisana shooting.

Mugshot of Blair “Blood” Taylor. (SOURCE: Norwich Police Department)

The Norwich Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) apprehended Blair “Blood” Taylor for firearm charges related to the “Burgundy Massacre” on Wednesday and he was taken into police custody.

On Feb. 2, 2017, Taylor and Nelson were found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and five counts of attempted second-degree murder and were sentenced to serve life in prison.

Nelson and Taylor were then awarded the opportunity for a second trial after the United States Supreme Court found that non-unanimous jury votes were unconstitutional. Taylor was found not guilty in the second trial and released from prison on Oct. 21, 2022.

Taylor relocated to Norwich after his release from prison. He was recently arrested by Norwich police for a crash involving an officer, according to authorities.

Since his initial arrest with Norwich police, the United States Attorney’s Office indicted Taylor for violating the Federal Gun Control Act.

It was not clear if the recent firearm charges were related to the crash involving the police officer.