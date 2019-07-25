Man biking to raise money for Alzheimer’s

(WTNH)–A Gales Ferry man is in his 21st year of biking to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association of Connecticut.

John Clark has raised over $350,000 over the last 20 years. It started when his mother got Alzheimer’s and his sister took care of her.

“I just felt guilty that my sister was caregiving and had a full time job at the same time,” Clark said. “That’s hard. Being a caregiver is a 24/7 job in itself. And I thought ‘well, what can I do’?”

Research shows exercise can decrease memory loss.

Clark’s Ride to End Alzheimer’s kicks off at Mystic Cycle Centre on August 18th.

Cyclists are welcome to join him. He hopes others will continue this ride when he no longer can.

